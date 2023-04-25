NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell resigns after 'inappropriate relationship' with colleague

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has resigned from his position after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. The announcement was made by the company's parent, Comcast, who did not provide any further details about the investigation. However, in a statement, Shell admitted to having an "inappropriate relationship" with a woman who worked for the company, which he deeply regrets.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Moneycontrol News