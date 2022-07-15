Why JEE Main topper wants to retake exam despite perfect score

Navya Hisaria may have scored full marks in JEE Main session 1, but that won’t stop the Rajasthan teen from taking the exam again. Hisaria, who reportedly scored 300 out of 300 in the paper, intends to appear for the second session of the notoriously tough Joint Entrance Examination for the sake of practice.

Appearing for JEE Main session 2, he says, will help him with time management. “These JEE Main attempts teach me how to complete the paper within the given timeframe and manage the time well. One can be fully aware of how much preparation they are by attempting the exam, it is like a practice (JEE Advanced)," the topper said, according to News18.

Since the best of the two attempts’ scores will be counted in the final result, Hisaria has nothing to lose even if he doesn’t manage to replicate his perfect score the second time around.

The 17-year-old from Rajasthan hopes to bag a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for its highly competitive computer science programme.

Fourteen candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were announced on Monday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A senior NTA official explained that the NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," the official told news agency PTI.

The second session of JEE-Main is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.

After both sessions of JEE (Main)-2022 examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

(With inputs from PTI)