 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Mutual fund nominations: Easy steps to change or add a nominee

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Since October 1, it’s mandatory to nominate someone in your mutual fund investment or explicitly opt out. If you fail to comply with this rule for existing folios by March 31, 2023, your investments will be frozen.

For years, the Rs 39 lakh crore Indian mutual fund sector has been running campaigns for investors to nominate someone in their mutual fund holdings. That campaign got a big boost this month when the capital market regulator, the Securities & Exchange Board of India, made it compulsory for MF investors to either nominate someone or opt out of nomination.

The rule came into effect on October 1, 2022, for new folios. Let’s look at how you can nominate someone in your MF investment, if you haven’t already.

What has changed?

The nomination facility enables the person or persons nominated to receive the benefits of investments in the event of an investor’s death.

The facility in mutual funds has been around for years. Application forms have always had a column for appointing nominees. Savvy and prudent investors have been nominating their near and dear ones to ensure smooth transmission of assets after they pass on. Mutual funds are no different. And to be sure, nomination was a must for folios held in single names.