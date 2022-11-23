Monster India CEO, top staff share goodbye notes, but none of them quit

On Tuesday, a number of Monster India's top staff, including CEO Chandra Sekhar Garisa and head of sales Anurag Arora shared goodbye notes on social media, prompting many to believe that the top tier of the job hunt website was quitting.

That's until one realised that despite the "loving" adieu posts, none of them actually mentioned that they quit. Instead, what was common among all their posts were the hashtags "#changeisgood" and "#GoodbyeMonster".

The post shared by Monster India CEO Chandra Sekhar Garisa, on LinkedIn.

It turns out that posting "GoodbyeMonster" posts were actually a rebranding gimmick as Monster India rebrands itself into Foundit. With this, the company plans to add new functionalities targeting a new-age job market.

It also plans to make use of artificial intelligence (AI), data, and analytics to serve jobs to its users, Mint reported. Monster claims it serves more than 70 million job seekers now, and has 10,000 corporate customers across 18 countries.

“The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring and changing expectations from careers. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better talent management outcomes," said Garissa told the publication.

Monster Worldwide, Monster.com's parent company, is owned by business services provider Quess Corp. The rebranding has been in the works since Quess took over Monster, but was delayed due to the pandemic among other reasons, Mint reported. Ajit Isaac, founder and non-executive chairman of Quess Corp, told the publication, “We acquired Monster APAC & ME with a vision to transform white-collar talent acquisition. Over the last couple of years, organisations experienced everything from the Great Resignation and the Great Regret leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace." "But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill-based. Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through Foundit."

