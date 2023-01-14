 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Miss Universe 2022: When and where to watch the pageant

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Miss Universe 2022: India's Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor at a ceremony in New Orleans, USA. Read on find out more.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on December 12, 2021, topping a field of some 80 contestants.

One of the 86 contestants from around the world will be crowned Miss Universe at a ceremony in New Orleans, United States, on Sunday, January 15 (India time).

The reigning queen, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, will bestow the Miss Universe title on the 2022 pageant winner at a grand event that will include several rounds.

The pageant was scheduled to take place in December 2022 but was postponed to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup.

Here is how you can watch the event in India:

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will stream on the Voot app. It will also be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Thai news network JKN18.

The TV channel is part of the JKN Global Group, whose chief executive Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip acquired the Miss Universe Organization in 2022. Jakrajutatip is also a transgender rights campaigner.