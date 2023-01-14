Miss Universe 2022: When and where to watch the pageant

One of the 86 contestants from around the world will be crowned Miss Universe at a ceremony in New Orleans, United States, on Sunday, January 15 (India time).

The reigning queen, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, will bestow the Miss Universe title on the 2022 pageant winner at a grand event that will include several rounds.

The pageant was scheduled to take place in December 2022 but was postponed to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup.

Here is how you can watch the event in India:

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant will stream on the Voot app. It will also be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Thai news network JKN18.

The TV channel is part of the JKN Global Group, whose chief executive Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip acquired the Miss Universe Organization in 2022. Jakrajutatip is also a transgender rights campaigner.

Several rounds take place in the run-up to the Miss Universe pageant, which include contestants walking the ramp in swimwear, evening gowns and costumes which honour their countries. This year's contestants include Divita Rai, an architect and model from Karnataka. If she wins, India will have back-to-back victories at one of the world's biggest beauty pageants. The previous title holder is Harnaaz Sandhu, who herself made history by bringing the Miss Universe crown back home after 21 years. Before her, only two Indians -- Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta -- won the coveted title. Beauty pageants are making efforts to become more inclusive. Miss Universe announced a major change in 2022, that it will allow married women and mothers to participate too.

