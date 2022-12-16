 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna’s first business was ‘total failure’. What he learned from it

Sanya Jain
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna opened up about his extraordinary journey at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit on December 14.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna says his first business was a total failure. (Image: vikaskhannagroup/Instagram)

From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to hosting international celebrities and world leaders at his high-profile restaurants, Vikas Khanna has indeed come a long way. The Michelin star chef opened up about his extraordinary journey at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit on December 14.

New York-based Vikas Khanna said he started Lawrence Gardens Banquets in Amritsar to host weddings and functions when he was just a teenager. At the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, he revealed that he put Rs 10,000 into opening the banquet in 1990 – money he earned by hand-knitting sweaters.

“As a boy, during summer vacations in 10th grade, I figured out how to knit a sweater from my grandmother, and I hand knit. I'm very proud of it, not ashamed,” he said.

“I made almost 10,000 rupees in 1990. I invested in buying 24 chairs and two patilas,” he continued. With a tandoor donated by his father, Khanna put the small space behind his family house to use – and soon he was in business. “There is no big names behind me. I did most of it myself with my mom and my grand mom standing behind me,” he said.

His Lawrence Gardens Banquet was a “total failure,” but Khanna says he is very proud of it. “That was one of the biggest trainings I ever had in my entire life. I figured out that there's no investment without a consumer,” he said.

Vikas Khanna went on to study hotel management in Mumbai and returned to his hometown to once again focus on the banquet. In time, the business grew to be a success, but the man behind it was dissatisfied. Khanna realised that he, as a brand, had no value.