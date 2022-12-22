Watch Messi's reaction to journalist who cried on getting to interview him

For journalist Pablo Giralt, getting to interview Lionel Messi was one of his biggest dreams come true. The television and radio host was visibly emotional when he sat facing the Argentine football legend. While he sat almost speechless, wiping away tears of happiness, it was Messi's reaction to the incident that caught the internet's fancy.

A video of the interview taken in October is now viral, especially after Messi's return to the country with the FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old, had led Argentina to victory in the World Cup final against France in Qatar last weekend.

"Grateful with life for being able to fulfill one of my biggest dreams. Thank you Leo for your warmth and simplicity. You are very big," Giralt tweeted in Spanish with the clip. "And thanks to everyone who was as excited as I was and joined me on this wonderful journey. I love you Leo!"

While social media users could relate to the emotional journalist, they found Messi's initial reaction hilarious.

"Journalist starts crying and can't stop during interview with Messi. Lionel's first reaction is hilarious," wrote Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani). Another Twitter user Messiismozart (@messiismozart) commented, "Never seen any interviewer crying in an interview. Only Messi can make an interviewer cry."

On Tuesday, Messi and his team delighted millions of jubilant fans on Tuesday who turned up to welcome home Argentina's World Cup winners. The happiness, however, was shortlived when an open-top bus parade had to be abandoned due to the massive crowd, in favor of a hastily organised helicopter tour.

