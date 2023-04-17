 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What’s driving the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Experts say the Omicron subvariants in circulation may not trigger a fresh wave of infections, but rising test positivity rates in some cities mean individuals with flu-like symptoms need to be more responsible.

All Omicron subvariants have the capability to escape immunity generated in humans by previous infections and vaccination even though they remain susceptible to cellular immunity.

The daily Covid-19 cases in the country have seen a rise of 100 times over the past six weeks – from 100 per day to about 10,000 every day. The spike in cases has been attributed to the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant, a highly infectious version of the coronavirus.

Though there hasn’t been a proportionately higher number of deaths, hospitalisations or demand for oxygen and intensive care unit (ICU) beds, the alarming rise in infections and test positivity rates have emerged as a major concern in various parts of the country.

But does this mark the start of a fresh wave of Covid-19? Why does the virus suddenly gain momentum? What makes Omicron XBB.1.16 so efficient at transmission?

First detected in Singapore, this is one of many XBB variants currently in circulation globally. In India, the two most prevalent subvariants over the past several months have been Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. From BA.2, variants BA.2.10 and BA.2.75 evolved into XBB. While XBB.1.16 is the dominant strain, subvariants XBB.2.34 and 2.35 have also been detected here.

