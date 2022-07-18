Mark Cuban asked Elon Musk how many kids he planned to have. His response

Elon Musk always stays in news, whether it is for the twists in his deal with Twitter or his ever-expanding clan.

Earlier in July, reports emerged that the Tesla boss had twins with an executive of his nanotech company Neuralink.

With the arrival of the twins, the number of Elon Musk's children rose to nine. He has five kids with his former wife, author Justine Wilson, and two with singer Grimes.

Among those who congratulated Musk on his new babies was billionaire Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban.

Cuban revealed in the Full Send Podcast that he texted Musk after the news broke.

"He had another kid, right? This was before the last three or whatever it was," Cuban said on the podcast. "I'm like, 'Dude, congratulations, how many you going to have?'"

Musk's response was a fitting, considering his ambition to put humans on Mars. "Mars needs people," he told Cuban.

Musk owns aerospace company SpaceX, the founding ethos of which is to make life multi-planetary.

The billionaire, presently the world's richest person, believes that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to witness a catastrophe.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016. "The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go."