Man asks bakery if cake contains egg. This was their response

A man placed an order for a cake from a "renowned" bakery via Swiggy in Nagpur. The bakery, however, answered his question with frosting on the cake.

When the cake was delivered, it read "contain egg" in frosting, much to Twitter user Kapil Wasnik's amusement.

"I am speechless after receiving the order," he tweeted.

And Wasnik wasn't the only one who had a laugh over the turn of events. The now-viral post has had other people share their woeful experiences with personalised messages which were misinterpreted by the bakeries.

Among them, Twitter user Arun Nair also shared a similar experience and the "masterpiece" of a cake he received.

Soon, others joined in.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the tweet led to Wasnik creating "The contain cake" NFT.

Wasnik also thanked Twitter users for joining in on the fun and insisted that even after the episode, there were no hard feelings.

"Overwhelmed with joy on the responses to this tweet. So happy to know that this made many people laugh. Thank you so much Twitterati. No hard feelings. Swiggy, you are awesome," he tweeted.