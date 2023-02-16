 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

LinkedIn is laying off employees. They are now looking for jobs on same platform

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

The layoff’s impacted LinkedIn’s Indian employees as well. Microsoft, LinkedIn's parent company, has also announced mass layoffs.

LinkedIn has been laying off its employees mainly from the talent acquisition team.(Representative image)

LinkedIn has been laying off employees from its (ironically) recruiting team, The Information reported, as the Microsoft owned company’s former employees take to the very job search platform to talk about their firing.

Microsoft has already announced its plan to lay off over 10,000 employees and LinkedIn employees too fall under this.

Melanie Quandt, former senior manager, Talent Acquisition Engineering took to LinkedIn to say that she had been laid off by the company.
"Never lost a job in my 25 years in my career ... super disappointed with the small benefits and severance offered. Feeling awful for all of us that were impacted. It will take a lot for me to trust an employer again," she wrote.

“I am really proud of the impact I made. I lived the companies' values every day. I was a poster child for transformation but yet ... I guess it just wasn't enough in the end. Can't say I am not shocked or disenchanted,” she concluded listing her roles and responsibilities at LinkedIn.