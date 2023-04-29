 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Satyajit Ray's Feluda stories are still so much fun to read

Sandipan Deb
Apr 29, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Satyajit Ray's whodunit stories also serves up travelogue and trivia while ensuring that all the bits and pieces fit together - Agatha Christie would have thoroughly approved.

The Feluda stories give the reader much more than a standard whodunit. (Photo: Cottonbro Studio via Pexels)

A recent conversation in a WhatApp group of close college friends—I am the only Bengali there—led me back to Feluda. Quite coincidentally, we were chatting about the iconic private detective created by Satyajit Ray on April 23, the 31st anniversary of Ray’s death. And May 2 is his 102nd birth anniversary.

Feluda is possibly India’s most famous fictional sleuth. Every Bengali knows about him and the English translations of the stories are quite popular. Ray also made two Feluda films—Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress) and Joi Baba Felunath (The Elephant God). Sonar Kella, often overlooked in weighty essays on Ray because it is a “children’s film”, is almost a miraculously perfect work of art. I know people who can neither understand a word of Bangla nor are avid cinema fans, but have watched it many times.

So I borrowed the two volumes of Complete Feluda from my daughter. and started re-reading the stories. For the next four days, that is about all I did from morning till late night.

The Complete Adventures of Feluda; The Penguin Ray Library; Rs 1,198.