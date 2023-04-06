 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Smell the sea: Best aquatic fragrances for every gentleman

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Best aquatic fragrances for men: Our favourite aqua scents from Armani, Versace, Kenzo, Jimmy Choo, Bvlgari and Davidoff should be on top of your must-have list

(Image: Pexels)

Aqua can conjure different visuals, most of these images eventually lead to the beach and the ocean. Think salt, water splash and your definition of the smell of the sea. Of course, it’s not easy to bottle the smell of the sea or ‘box’ it. But that’s what some of our favourite aquatic scents have done over the decades. We use these scents when we’re on a beach holiday and also on a manic Monday at work when we’d rather be at the beach than the boardroom.

We round up some of our favourite aqua scents that you can buy now and beat the heat:

Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio

The Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio's strong base notes includemusk, white rose and cedar