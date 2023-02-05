 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Preview: MAP Bengaluru is exactly how you'd expect a digital-first museum to be

Jayanthi Madhukar
Feb 05, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru will open its doors on February 18.

An LN Tallur sculpture at MAP Bengaluru. Walk past the art shop to access the gallery which has L.N. Tallur’s sculptures on display.

Bengaluru has its fair share of art museums; the prominent ones being the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Government Museum which is housed in a gorgeous red neo-classical building and the nearby Venkatappa Art Gallery which houses, among other collections, artist K.K. Hebbar’s works. And soon, walking distance from the Government Museum and the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road, a new private museum will open up to visitors: The Museum of Art and Photography, popularly known as MAP.

As a private museum, MAP has the potential to solve the problem of contemporary art. Let me explain.

Most of the government museums have not really updated their collection to encompass works by contemporary artists. MAP’s founder, Abhishek Poddar, has not only created a space for displaying contemporary works, but he has also been an advocate for photography works. In his earlier avatar as the founder of Tasveer, a gallery devoted to photographs, Poddar was a champion for such works. According to him, museums in India have generally not been able to rethink their curation or engagement model such that diverse audiences feel welcomed into their spaces.