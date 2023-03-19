 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Navroze 2023: Where to eat the best Parsi bhonu in Udvada, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani hills

Deepali Nandwani
Mar 19, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Go beyond Patra Ni Macchi this Parsi New Year, on March 21, to discover Parsi delicacies that blend a hint of Persian tradition and the aromas of Indian ingredients and spices.

Navroze spread at SodaBottleOpenerWala, Delhi.

Looking for great Parsi food requires falling back on a dense network within the close-knit community, particularly if you are looking beyond that modern cult, SodaBottleOpenerWala. It isn’t just about where to look, but also what to eat.

That you largely get the original food (that’s how a Parsi friend describes her mom-cooked meal to me) within homes or in small eateries in Udvada, a little fishing town where the earliest Zoroastrians settled when they sailed from Iran to India centuries ago, looking for refuge. Parsi cooking has been shaped by two ancient cultures — Persia, where Parsis originated, and India, where they later settled.

Parsi food at Cafe Farohar, Udvada, Gujarat.

And yet, true seekers will find great Parsi food in India’s mega metros to even misty hills. This is an attempt to piece together, hopefully, a definitive guide to the best Parsi food, and what to eat, to celebrate Navroze (Parsi New Year).