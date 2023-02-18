 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

How to decide what to read next

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Feb 18, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

The more the number of books published, the harder it seems to come across just the right one. How is a reader to choose?

Tip 1: Awards matter too - the longlists for the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, for instance, are consistently excellent. (Image via Pixabay/Pexels)

Some days ago, I created a poll on Twitter to find out how people decide what to read next. The four options were: a glowing review; social media praise; a friend’s recommendation; and bookshop serendipity.

The results showed that my Twitter reach is a little less than that of Elon Musk. Surprising. Nevertheless, the sprinkling of responses was revealing. Social media acclaim was ranked last. Then came recommendations from friends and appreciative reviews, at almost the same position. Leading the pack by a wide margin was discovering a title while browsing in a bookshop.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that social media isn’t much of a driver when it comes to books. Since TikTok is inaccessible from this country, the charms of BookTok largely pass us by, for whatever they’re worth. As for the other sites, it could well be that book influencers are too stereotypical in their applause and too obvious in their promotional tactics.

Library recommendations were missing from the poll, as one respondent pointed out, and that certainly deserves a place. Another commentator mentioned a to-be-read pile as a place to pick up the next book. True enough, but how does a book get onto the pile in the first place?