How novels are like time machines

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Recently, Lebanon lived through two time zones at once. For years, however, novels have slowed time down, speeded it up, and travelled across past, present, and future.

Novels about different timelines, time travel and time's subjective motion continue to appear. (Image by Morgan Housel via Unsplash)

What’s the time? If you had asked this question in Beirut recently, the answer would have told you more about the person replying than the actual time.

Lebanon was scheduled to turn its clocks forward under the Daylight Saving Time protocol last week, along with much of Europe. However, a disagreement between Muslims observing Ramadan and Maronite church authorities meant that, for a while at least, millions of people were unofficially living in two different time zones.

This led to short-term chaos in airports, businesses, and in general across the country. That apart, the last thing people coping with a debilitated economy need is even a hint of sectarian disagreement.

The same country has a rich, centuries-old tradition of clockmaking. It is also home to some famous clock towers, including one in Beirut's Nejmeh Square built during the French Mandate, and the Ottoman-era Sultan Abdul Hamid Clock in Tripoli.