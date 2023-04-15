 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry: India could replace China as product factory of the world

Chanpreet Khurana
Apr 15, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Ajai Chowdhry on his book 'Just Aspire', what breaks a startup, why the next big thing in tech will be in hardware and how India is poised to take over as the design and product factory of the world.

HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry

When the co-founders of HCL (then Hindustan Computers Ltd) quit their jobs at DCM Data Products in the mid-1970s to start a computer company, they didn't have a lot of cash or even a licence. "You needed a licence to sell computers in those days," says Ajai Chowdhry.

HarperBusiness; Rs 599.

The six HCL co-founders (Chowdhry, along with Shiv Nadar, Arjun Malhotra, Yogesh Vaidya, Subhash Arora and D.S. Puri) took many steps that will be familiar to startup founders today - quitting their jobs in a market where jobs were hard to come by was risky, of course. But staying the course also took determination and ingenuity - to generate cash, they marketed calculators till they got a licence to sell more powerful machines (Chowdhry doesn't like the word jugaad which he says implies cutting corners). Once the licence came through, they did "roadshows", taking their computers to several cities and towns. Here, they would set up four tables to demo the product and close the deal. For their first customers, the co-founders targeted shopkeepers and panwaris, because big companies typically wanted to deal with other big companies and already had many suitors.

Nearly 47 years on, Chowdhry is now an investor in and mentor to startups in segments from quick-service restaurants to space tech. He is also the author of Just Aspire: Notes on Technology, Entrepreneurship and the Future, which launched at Delhi's India Habitat Centre on March 14. In a conversation at his Sundar Nagar home office, on an unusually pleasant Delhi afternoon, we talk about his book, why the next big thing in tech will be in the hardware space, lessons he can share with startup founder from his own journey, and the eye-catching timepiece he has on, among other things. Edited excerpts from the conversation: