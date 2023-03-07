 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Funnycontrol | The Holi in the markets

Vikram Poddar
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Somewhere between the red and the blue in the days of 1994-96 to red and green on my mobile trading app today, we all grew up.

The day is not far when you will be able to download the NFT of a pichkari and 3D print your own gulaal to sell on the commodity exchanges. (Photo: Anna Shvets via Pexels)

Of course, every now and then an entrepreneur will show their true colours and tell the banks "Bura na mano, NPA hai".

From the black and white contract notes belted out on a dot matrix printer, we moved on to the pichkari of inkjet printers. But this year a hidden berg’s pichkari soaked everyone who was caught with their margins down.

From the hum of the first business news channels being the sounds that filled my childhood, to children calling themselves crypto influencers, we all stopped growing up. Now you get to see your losses in different shades of red representing your attempts at diversification of losses.  You may also hedge your Holi bets by choosing to take a bath at the very end after all market participants have taken a cold shower. But there is always that one Russian bear waiting to pounce on you right after you feel safe.

From a satellite dish V-SAT in the ’90s to a stock exchange on a mobile, we all spiritually grew up. While the stock exchange became a spirit itself. Happy Rig Yajur Suma! (Regulator adds: @outlook.com).