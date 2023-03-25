 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restaurant business has changed 180 degrees since 2011: Diamonds for Breakfast co-author

Murali K Menon
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Farm to table, return of the multicuisine menu, uptick in bespoke dining experiences across India, and more takeaways by Gauri Devidayal who runs Mumbai's The Table and Magazine St Cafe.

The Table, Colaba, staff celebrate coming 78th in the 51-100 list, as part of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023. (Image via Twitter/Gauridetails)

The story of The Table has often been told. Launched in 2011 by former tax consultant Gauri Devidayal and her businessman husband Jay Yousuf, the restaurant has since maintained a glittering presence in several ‘Best of Mumbai’ lists. It pioneered, and has stayed true to, the farm to table concept in the city and introduced it to small plates and the community table; its zucchini spaghetti and truffle scrambled eggs are justifiably famous.

Diamonds for Breakfast

But Devidayal, who now also runs, among others, the popular Mag St Cafe and delivery brands such as Iktara, wanted to share more unvarnished stories about being in the hospitality business; of navigating the tedious maze of bureaucracy in Mumbai; of getting excited about celebrity-sightings at her own restaurant; and of routinely dealing with turbulence, such as in 2017 when its star chef Alex Sanchez departed from The Table. The curious reader – and The Table fans – will find a lot of these stories in her self-published Diamonds for Breakfast, which she has co-authored with journalist and friend Vishwas Kulkarni.

The recently launched book is a crunchy read, leavened with anecdotes curated by Kulkarni, a longtime habitue of The Table, and is as much about the people behind it as it is about the people who frequent the restaurant. Here, Devidayal talks about the genesis of the book and the stuff they left out while writing it, the transformation of the restaurant scene in Mumbai, and of learning from failures.