 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

A gin made with African juniper and 4 more spirits to sample this summer

Murali K Menon
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Coconut and cashew feni, a rum made in Aurangabad, a Japanese whisky, a gin with botanicals like Somalian acacia honey and mace from Zanzibar, and a tequila made with Blue agave from Jalisco.

Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, Goenchi Coconut Feni, and Pitbull Rum.

Goenchi Coconut and Cashew Feni

About a year and a half ago, just as the pandemic was receding, siblings and first-generation entrepreneurs Yash and Tulika Sarwadekar developed itchy feet and backpacked across the country. Their last destination was Goa, where they hail from and have an ancestral home that is surrounded by coconut groves and rice fields. “That was where we got introduced to feni, which is still made the way it was centuries ago. We both fell in love with it and thought if mezcal and tequila can be ‘cool’, why not well-made feni?”

Yash, 27, a former flight attendant, and Tulika, 21, a marketing and branding professional, then learnt the art of distilling feni, researched the market, and incorporated Goenchi, which means ‘of Goa’, in March last year. Their Goenchi coconut feni was recently soft-launched in Goa and the cashew feni is expected to follow soon.

“Our ingredients are responsibly and hyper-locally sourced. Both the toddy and cashew juice are naturally fermented by wild yeast without the addition of sugar in a traditional copper pot still at our micro-distillery,” says Yash.