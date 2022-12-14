 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Toast, terrine and tons of butter: The 16 best dishes I ate this year

Bloomberg
Dec 14, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

Which is the better food city?

(Image: Bloomberg)

In July, I moved to London from my beloved hometown of New York. In Manhattan, I turned on my stove maybe once or twice this year. Still that’s more than I have cooked in the UK, which is zero times.

Which means I have spent a lot of evenings eating out in restaurants in both metropolises.

Let’s get down to business, then. Which is the better food city?

The answer: It depends on what your platonic ideal of a restaurant is, and how much money you’ve got to spend (UK exchange rates notwithstanding).

In London, the wine bar reigns supreme right now. Sure there are ambitious restaurants with tasting menus that don’t make you feel like you’re being held hostage—I’m thinking of the dynamic West African Akoko. But they’re not grabbing the spotlight like wine bars are. These UK vino-centric spots are proliferating around the city, with lines out the door. They’re not like the ones I’ve encountered in New York, which are closer relatives to restaurants but boast a bigger by-the-glass list, plus cheese boards and flatbreads. Instead London’s version are cozy cubbyholes, with shelves lined with bottles that people can grab and take away, or better yet, that you can imbibe in-house for a few pounds more.

These places feature glorified snack food, often made magnificent by talented chefs who’ve clocked time in notable restaurants and are now headlining their own modest spaces. These innovative cooks are great at shopping and also at combining unlikely ingredients. I never spend more than £100 ($124)—a price that includes three to five dishes and a shared bottle of wine, enough to feel like a proper meal—and I have passed hours at many of these places. Another benefit: At a time when many places are booked out weeks ahead, many of the city’s wine bars are walk-in only. It’s a model made for people who eat spontaneously.