Non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions though not recognised are not unlawful: Govt in SC

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

In an affidavit opposing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, the government said the fundamental right to life and liberty cannot include any implicit approval of same-sex marriage.

Non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions between individuals though not recognised are not unlawful, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The government said that at this stage it is necessary to recognise that while there may be various other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society, the State limits the recognition to the heterosexual form.

"The State does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society, but the same are not unlawful," it said.