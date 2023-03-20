 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google dominated search market even before pre-installing apps on Android phones, tech giant tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

The tech giant’s lawyer, Arun Kathpalia, said that CCI relied on irrelevant data to conclude that Google Chrome is the dominant web browser.

Google argued before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the final day of the hearing of its appeal that it had dominated the search market even before the search app was pre-installed in Android phones by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

According to the tech giant, the company had a market share of 97 percent in search even before its mobile application was pre-installed.

Google argued that it had gained dominance since users preferred it over other products, but the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had not stated why it found the tech giant had abused its dominance.

Google made this argument to counter the CCI's allegation that it had become a dominant player by muscling OEMs to pre-install the Google Suite, using the  Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA).