Avoiding unintended consequences of ex-ante regulation of digital markets

May 01, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

One of the changes being considered is the introduction of forward-looking regulation for digital markets, but finding a balance to ensure overregulation does not stifle growing companies while maintaining a healthy competitive environment will pose a challenge.

Big Tech and CCI

By Toshit Shandilya, Atish Ghoshal and Malhar Desai

Global technological companies, commonly known as Big Tech, are facing regulatory scrutiny in many jurisdictions including the US, the European Union, and India.

Keeping up with the times, the Indian government and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) are also focused on regulating Big Tech through investigations and policy changes.

In addition to recent amendments to the Competition Act, of 2002 (such as the introduction of a deal value threshold), one of the changes being considered is the introduction of ex-ante i.e. forward-looking regulation for digital markets.