Litigant issues public apology to Azim Premji after SC order, withdraws all cases

Advocate R Subramaniam, who through various companies initiated a maze of 'frivolous litigations' against Azim Premji, today issued an unconditional public apology for the 'harassment' caused to the former Wipro Chairman and withdrew all criminal cases against him.

The move comes almost over a month after the Supreme Court on March 10 closed all the pending criminal proceedings against Azim Premji and his wife Yaseem Premji that were launched by India Awake for Transparency, a Chennai-based NGO.

Also Read: Supreme Court winds up criminal cases launched against Azim Premji by an NGO

In his apology, Subramaniam said, ''I categorically admit that all proceedings/complaints/representations, and the allegations contained therein were founded on incorrect understanding of facts and legal provisions and the same should never have been initiated or made at all.''

He added that he has given an undertaking to the Supreme Court and will withdraw all legal proceedings/complaints unconditionally.

Subramanian and the Indian Awake for Transparency, the NGO supported by him, ran into a legal wrangle with Premji over alleged illegality in the transfer of assets from three companies to a private trust and a newly-formed company.

Nearly 70 criminal cases had been launched by the NGO alleging breach of trust and corruption during the merger with a firm from the Azim Premji group as well as irregularity in transfer of assets.

The trial in the cases had started before a Bangalore court and summons were issued to Premji and few other Wipro officials.

Now, the legal row appears to have ended with Subramanian offering an unconditional apology and Premji preferring to let bygones be bygones.

“All issues are not resolved. This is part of life. The finality of the closure is not happening quickly,” he told Moneycontrol. “The Supreme Court is kind enough to advise me. I am really looking to move forward,” he added.