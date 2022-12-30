Kharagpur woman ordered pizzas worth Rs 25,000 in one go from Zomato

Zomato’s end-of-the-year report gave a shout-out to some of its best customers in 2022, including a Kharagpur woman who ordered pizzas worth more than Rs 25,000 in one go.

Tina, from Kharagpur in West Bengal, spent Rs 25,445 on a single order of pizzas, Zomato said.

Another big spender was a customer in Pune who spent a staggering Rs 28 lakh on Zomato over the course of one year. Tejas from Pune ordered food worth Rs 28,59,611 this year, said Zomato.

Meanwhile, the award for the biggest foodie went to a Delhi man named Ankur, who placed 3,330 orders through the Zomato app this year. That comes out to a little more than 9 orders per day!

Zomato’s annual trends report reveals interesting insights into how and what Indians ordered in 2022. Biryani once again took the top spot as the most-ordered dish on the platform – the food delivery platform delivered 186 biryanis per minute in 2022. Biryani was also the most-ordered dish this year on Zomato’s competitor Swiggy – a position it has maintained for the last six years.

Pizza followed biryani on the list of Zomato’s most-ordered dishes of 2022. Pizza-lovers ensured that 139 pizza orders were delivered every minute this year.