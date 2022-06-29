Kerala teen installs flex board congratulating himself for acing Class 10. Education minister’s response…

A teenager in Kerala is flexing his success quite literally. Kunjakku, aka Jishnu, has installed a flex board outside his house in Pathanamthitta to celebrate the result of his Class 10 SSLC exam. His power move has impressed the state’s education minister.

“History makes way for some people,” the flex board reads, adding “I congratulate ‘myself’ for acing the 2022 SSLC examination.” Accompanying this text is a photo of Kunjakku, wearing sunglasses.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, Kunjakku and his sister Vishnupriya managed to pass their Class 10 board exam after facing severe hardships, like no electricity connection at their house up until a week ago. Their parents are both daily wage workers. Kunjakku and his twin Vishnupriya lived with their mother’s family as the atmosphere in their own house was not conducive to studying.

Every day, the two of them travelled 14 km by bus to reach CMHS Kurumbakkara. Kunjakku said his classmates used to mock him, saying he would never pass the exam. He said their words hurt him deeply and that is why he decided to install a flex board outside his house in Kodumon, Kerala.

His flex board caught the attention of Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, who appreciated his move.

“Kunjakku himself has said that history makes way for some people in the flex. I wish it to be so. May Kunjakku gain great success in the exam of life as well,” the Education Minister said in a Facebook post.

"Our system government will support all his education related activities. Jishnu himself is saying on the flex "history makes way for some people". Let it happen. I wish him success in life's exams too," he further said on Facebook,” said Sivankutty.