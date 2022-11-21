Kanye West back on Twitter, 'testing'. Elon Musk welcomes him

Rapper Kanye West returned to Twitter “to see” if his Twitter is unblocked, over a month after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted following his anti-Semitic posts. It was his first post almost three weeks after he said he is taking a “verbal fast” for 30 days. His account was restored last month.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked (sic),” he tweeted.

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed him back to the platform. “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love,” the billionaire tweeted.

Hours later, West posted the Hebrew word “Shalom”, which means greetings.

In October, Twitter had said they restricted the account Kanye West due to a violation of the social media platform's policies.

Musk had said last month that Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk had said in a tweet.

Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

On October 8, Musk tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted for anti-Semitic posts. Twitter later locked his account and removed one of his posts. Kanye West’s return to Twitter comes a day after former US president Donald Trump's account was reinstated. Twitter on Friday reinstated the accounts of US comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson.

Moneycontrol News

