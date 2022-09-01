Jeff Bezos recalls son's warning about 'Lord of the Rings' prequel: 'Don't eff this up'

Days before The Lord of the Rings' prequel Rings of Power debuts on Amazon's Prime Video, Jeff Bezos revealed that he has been warned by his son to not "eff this up".

Speaking at the show's premiere, the billionaire Amazon founder told the audience, "After Amazon got involved in this project, my son came up to me one day, he looked me in the eyes, very sincerely, and he said: 'Dad, please don't eff this up.'"

"And he was right. We know that this world is important to so many people, we know it's a privilege to work inside this world and we know it's a big responsibility," Variety reported Bezos as saying.

He was referring to the 22-year-old son he has with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Jeff Bezos also opened up about his introduction to the JRR Tolkien. “My grandfather’s the one who introduced me to Tolkien. I fell in love immediately, I was probably 13 or 14 years old. I fell in love with the adventure of course, with the detailed universe, with the feelings of hope and optimism, with the idea that everybody has a role to play. And I’m happy to report that that cycle continues today," he said.

Earlier this month, Bezos had said that the upcoming project hopes to do justice to JRR Tolkien's work. "It goes beyond making a commercially successful show," Bezos told Time. "Everyone working on the show read these stories as kids and our hearts are in it."

