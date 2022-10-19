Jeff Bezos agrees there is a ‘good chance of recession’

Jeff Bezos agrees with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on the chances of an upcoming recession. Solomon on Tuesday said that the US economy could be headed towards a downturn as he urged business-owners to exercise caution, warning of more volatility on the horizon. “On the distribution of outcomes, there’s a good chance that we have a recession in the United States,” the investment banker said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Bezos, 58, agreed with his views on the economy. The Amazon founder re-tweeted a video of Solomon’s interview and warned of the possibility of a difficult time ahead.

“Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches,” tweeted Jeff Bezos.

According to Fortune, US inflation is at its highest point in decades, and recession risks are likely to continue for a while.

“I think it’s a time to be cautious, and I think that if you’re running a risk-based business, it’s a time to think more cautiously about your risk box, your risk appetite,” David Solomon said during his CNBC interview.

“I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon now. That doesn’t mean for sure that we have a really difficult economic scenario. But on the distribution of outcomes, there’s a good chance that we have a recession in the US,” he said.