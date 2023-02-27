‘James Bond’ books revised to erase racist references

Novels in the famed James Bond series have been edited to erase racist references, The Telegraph reported, just days after the Roald Dahl censorship row.

The changes came about after a review from sensitivity readers commissioned by the Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, who have the rights for the British author's work.

The edited books will be released in April to mark the 70th anniversary of Casino Royale -- the first James Bond book.

Among the altered excerpts is one in which Bond, the secret agent codenamed 007, says Africans are “pretty law-abiding chaps I should have thought, except when they’ve drunk too much".