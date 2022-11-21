'Inspiring is an understatement': Vijay Shekhar Sharma after meeting Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who on Monday caught up with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the company's headquarters, congratulated the team and said that their work is sure to make the country proud.

"Inspiring is an understatement for what I saw today at Ola," Sharma tweeted with a couple of photos clicked during the visit. "Congratulations, Bhavish Aggarwal and team. I am sure you will make our country proud."

Responding to it, Aggarwal wrote, "Wonderful to see you Vijay, and thanks for the inspiration! The future belongs to India!"

Earlier this month, Ola Electric showcased its S1 electric scooters at EICMA 2022 the Milan Motorcycle Shows is an annual trade show in Milan, Italy.

Ola had announced its plan to enter the key European markets in Q1 2023, as a part of the International expansion strategy -- its first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050, the company had stated.

It added that the company has been in talks with multiple local partners for a seamless retail and service network across key European geographies.

Following the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal had said in a statement, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicentre for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe, and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters to customers in this market." "We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India," he added. Read more: Ola to shut down its infotainment service Ola Play from November 15

