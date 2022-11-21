 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Inspiring is an understatement': Vijay Shekhar Sharma after meeting Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Congratulating, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and his team, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he was certain that they would make India proud.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma with Ola CEO and founder Bhavish Aggarwal. (Image credit: @vijayshekhar/Twitter)

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who on Monday caught up with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the company's headquarters, congratulated the team and said that their work is sure to make the country proud.

"Inspiring is an understatement for what I saw today at Ola," Sharma tweeted with a couple of photos clicked during the visit. "Congratulations, Bhavish Aggarwal and team. I am sure you will make our country proud."

Responding to it, Aggarwal wrote, "Wonderful to see you Vijay, and thanks for the inspiration! The future belongs to India!"

Earlier this month, Ola Electric showcased its S1 electric scooters at EICMA 2022 the Milan Motorcycle Shows is an annual trade show in Milan, Italy.

Ola had announced its plan to enter the key European markets in Q1 2023, as a part of the International expansion strategy -- its first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050, the company had stated.

It added that the company has been in talks with multiple local partners for a seamless retail and service network across key European geographies.