Ola showcases S1 electric scooters at EICMA 2022; will make its entry in European markets in Q1

Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicles company, showcased its popular S1 scooters at EICMA 2022. The company announced its plan to enter the key European markets in Q1 2023, as a part of the International expansion strategy. With this announcement, Ola Electric has taken the first step towards leading Europe’s journey to become the first automotive emission-free continent by 2050, said the company in a press release. (Source: Ola Electric)

The company further announced it was in talks with multiple local partners for a seamless retail and service network across key European geographies. (Source: Ola Electric)

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola said, “Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world and making India the global epicentre for EVs. EICMA is our very first showcase in Europe, and we are extremely proud to present our S1 scooters to customers in this market. We are confident that with our world-class EV products, we will grow the EV scooter market in Europe exponentially the way we have in India. (Source: Ola Electric)

Already India’s largest EV manufacturer, the S1 scooters from Ola Electric have disrupted the EV two-wheeler segment in India through their premium design, unmatched performance, best-in-class features and connected technology. With the highest sales volume in the two-wheeler EV category in the country, the company has recently recorded a 60 percent M-O-M growth in October over its September performance. (Source: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric also recently launched the all-new S1 Air at Rs 84,999. Powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack and a 4.5KW hub motor, the S1 Air is built on the S1 platform with a re-engineered powertrain and battery pack. Bookings for the latest entrant into Ola S1 family will begin in February 2023, while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April next year. (Source: Ola Electric)