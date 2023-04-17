India will see small waves of COVID-19 but situation is under control: Principal Scientific Advisor

Even as the COVID-19 caseload rose to an eight-month high in the last few days, Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government, said the situation was under control and India will see "small waves" of coronavirus cases.

“COVID is not totally out of the scene, these small waves will continue to happen. Our government has got the situation in complete control,” he told Moneycontrol.

Highlighting Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s meeting with state government officials and the mock drills, Sood said, “Looking at the level of preparedness, we can say that there is no reason to worry”.

“The small waves will keep coming, we can’t comment on the exact date when the cases will start declining but we shouldn’t be worried about it,” he added.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.