 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

IIT grad quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn

Sanya Jain
Nov 18, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. “My work took me to different cities & as much as I enjoyed it, I wanted a longer break after Spiti’s birth," he says.

Ankit Joshi with his daughter, Spiti (Image: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. To the world, it was a questionable career move, but to Joshi, it was a promotion to fatherhood.

The IIT-Kharagpur graduate opened up about his decision in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

“A few days before my daughter was born, I quit my high paying job. I know it was a bizarre decision,” he said, adding that people warned him things would get difficult going forward, but his wife supported his decision.

Ankit Joshi explained that as Senior Vice President at Housr, his job required him to travel frequently – something he was not willing to do after the birth of his daughter, Spiti.

“But even before my daughter arrived in the world, I knew I wanted to spend all my time with her, more than my week-long paternity leave,” he told Humans of Bombay. “I knew it was going to be difficult. I’d just started off a new job a few months ago as the Senior Vice President.

“My work took me to different cities & as much as I enjoyed it, I wanted a longer break after Spiti’s birth.”

Knowing that his company would not be able to extend his week-long paternity leave, Joshi opted to resign from his role. “I called it a promotion to fatherhood & loved it!” he said.