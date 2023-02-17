 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'I want to be alive', 'I'm in love with you': Microsoft chatbot Bing's alarming conversation

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

Bing declared its love for the journalist having an open-ended, long chat with the Microsoft chatbot.

Microsoft has upgraded Bing with the latest AI tech from OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft’s AI powered search engine, the new Bing, had a very different and open conversation with a New York Times journalist. The conversation left the journalist “deeply unsettled”.

A transcript of the conversation shows why.

Bing, available only to a small group of testers, has been upgraded with artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, another chatbot that has taken the world by storm.

In a two-hour long conversation with Bing – it allows long, open ended chats – Kevin Roose was a bit stirred up.