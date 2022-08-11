How to write a CV that will grab your potential employer's attention

A resume or CV (curriculum vitae) allows you to summarise your education, skills and experience effectively to convince potential employers why you are the best person for the job.

A CV is usually sent with a cover letter which contains a brief introduction to the employer.

Here are the details your CV should have to ensure that you have your employer's attention: Name and contact details: The CV should have your full name, address, phone number and email address. Other details include your date of birth and a photograph, although the latter is optional.

Statement of purpose: It should also have your profile or statement of purpose -- a short and crisp statement which can highlight your key attributes and help you stand out from the crowd. The profile should focus on the sector or the industry you are applying to and mention a few related skills and achievements. Ideally, it should be less than 150 words.

Education: List all your educational qualification beginning with the most recent one. Do remember to add the dates and grades, and mention specialisations only where relevant.

Work experience: List your work experience starting with the latest one. Ensure that all the details that you mention are relevant to the job that you are applying for. While listing work experience, include the names of the companies, your designation and the duration of your employment. If you have significant experience in the field that you're applying for, the work experience section can be added before mentioning the educational qualifications.

Skills and achievements: Your previous achievements will help your potential employer gauge your strengths. So add details of the languages you know, your successes at previous organisations, but do not exaggerate because if your CV does clear the round of selection, you may have to back those claims during an interview.

References: Adding references of your previous employers or seniors at work can be an added benefit, but it's optional. HR representatives may ask you for references at a later stage, if you get selected.

