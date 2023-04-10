 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Google Pay users received unexpected cash credits up to Rs 80,000 due to a glitch

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Google accidentally sent out cash to random users for "testing" Google Pay features instead of paying their employees who actually tested them.

Google Pay users were in for a rare surprise when a technical glitch caused the app to credit extra money to their accounts. Several internet users reported receiving additional funds, with the transactions ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (approximately ₹80,000).

However, the excitement among these Google Pay users was short-lived as the company soon detected the glitch and reversed the credited amounts wherever possible. However, in cases where users had already transferred or spent the extra funds, Google declared that the money belonged to the users and no further action was required.

Mishaal Rahman, a journalist, took to Twitter to share his experience with the Google Pay glitch. He expressed surprise as he noticed that he had received $46 in "rewards" for "dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience" when he opened the app. He also mentioned that it appeared like Google Pay was randomly giving away free money to users.

The term "dogfooding" refers to when a company's employees test a new feature or service before making it available to the public. This suggests that Google accidentally sent out cash to random users for "testing" Google Pay features instead of paying their employees who actually tested them.
Rahman also provided guidance on how to check if other users had received the same "rewards" as him. He advised users to open the Google Pay app, swipe to the "Deals" tab, and look for any "rewards" listed at the top of the screen. He also suspected that the extra funds were an error and joked that the money would just sit in his account for the time being.

Rahman also shared an email he received from the company in another tweet, which acknowledged the error and stated that payments were being reversed in some cases.