Widows celebrate Holi at Vrindavan's Gopinath temple. Watch

Clad in white sarees, widows from ashrams in Vrindavan played Holi Monday at the Gopinath temple here, defying a "custom" that forbids them from celebrating the festival of colours.

"Widows of Chaitanya Vihar Ashram, Sharda Ashram and various shelter homes in Vrindavan participated in the Holi of flowers and Gulal," said social reformer and founder of Sulabh International, Bindeshwar Pathak.

Owing to inclement weather, this year rose and other flower petals with herbal gulal were used during Holi celebrations in the land of Radha Rani, he said.

According to a practice which was prevalent in West Bengal, widows were not only considered virtually untouchable, but also deprived of participation in any festival, said Pathak, who supervised the event.

Widows shower flower petals as they celebrate Holi at a temple, in Vrindavan.

PTI