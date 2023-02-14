 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to get first handheld X-ray device that uses AI to detect tuberculosis within a minute

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The country has the biggest burden of tuberculosis cases and deaths in the world and the new technology may help in the quick detection of cases in the early stages of the disease.

Representative image

In a shot in the arm for the Centre’s target of eliminating tuberculosis from India by 2025, a leading biotech company is set to launch India’s first portable X-ray device which can diagnose infectious disease in its early stages by using artificial intelligence (AI).

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, on February 14, announced a partnership with Qure.ai, a leading provider of AI software for medical imaging, to deploy AI technology-enabled chest X-rays for early detection of tuberculosis and aid in universal lung health.

Under the partnership, Mylab’s soon-to-be-launched handheld X-ray device, MyBeam, will leverage Qure.ai’s cutting-edge AI software, qXR, to improve the accuracy and speed of TB diagnosis.

The test, which will be available in a few weeks will cost nearly the same as normal X-Ray tests.