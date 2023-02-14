India to get first handheld X-ray device that uses AI to detect tuberculosis within a minute

In a shot in the arm for the Centre’s target of eliminating tuberculosis from India by 2025, a leading biotech company is set to launch India’s first portable X-ray device which can diagnose infectious disease in its early stages by using artificial intelligence (AI).

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, on February 14, announced a partnership with Qure.ai, a leading provider of AI software for medical imaging, to deploy AI technology-enabled chest X-rays for early detection of tuberculosis and aid in universal lung health.

Under the partnership, Mylab’s soon-to-be-launched handheld X-ray device, MyBeam, will leverage Qure.ai’s cutting-edge AI software, qXR, to improve the accuracy and speed of TB diagnosis.

The test, which will be available in a few weeks will cost nearly the same as normal X-Ray tests.

The two companies said the collaboration will be a key accelerator in the country’s mission to screen and detect patients for pulmonary TB and support the Union government’s strategic plan to eliminate the disease by 2025 while strengthening access to screening among populations, who are at greater risk from this disease. Hasmukh Rawal, MD and co-founder of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said his firm is distinctly positioned to serve the need of the TB programme in the country with the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for screening, detection and prevention. Related stories ABB India extends gains as analysts see demand outlook improving

Adani case: Will undertake enforcement action if found necessary, SEBI tells SC

MC Explains: Google vs CCI—the story so far “Our hand-held X-ray device will strengthen our TB screening capabilities and with Qure.ai’s power of deep learning for radiology, the process will become much faster, more objective and scalable,” he said. “It is a perfect example of two home-grown companies coming together to contribute towards the nation's health.” According to Prashant Warier, co-founder and chief executive at Qure.ai, the AI-enabled diagnostic tool would be an affordable solution and an ideal example of how technology can make a difference in the lives of millions. Cutting-edge technology MyBeam, the country’s first portable X-Ray device through its investee company Lipomic, is equipped with state-of-the-art high-frequency technology. The device offers high performance and greater speed as it acquires images within a few minutes. It is extremely compact and lightweight, which provides expanded clinical coverage and can be used in resource-limited settings or where there’s a lack of access to equipment. Also read | Cystic fibrosis patients pitch for life-saving drugs that are currently unavailable in Indi MyBeam may prove to be extremely beneficial for finding TB cases in the most remote areas as qXR, a World Health Organisation-recommended application, uses deep learning algorithms to analyse chest X-rays and accurately identify TB in under a minute. Qure.ai’s lung health suite of products will complement the existing screening and diagnostic pathways and enable a sustained increase in active case findings, the company said. As of now, the most commonly used diagnostic tool for tuberculosis is a skin test, though blood tests are becoming commonplace. Those with positive skin tests are generally referred to a chest X-ray or a CT scan, which may show white spots in the lungs where the immune system has walled off TB bacteria, or it might reveal changes in the lungs caused by active tuberculosis. For those showing signs of TB in a chest X-Ray, samples of sputum are tested for TB bacteria. India’s TB burden Also read | Cancer therapy shifting from patient-fitting treatment to treatment-fitting patient model: Novartis India MD The country remains the highest contributor to global TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent of total cases and 34 per cent of all deaths worldwide. Annual TB cases in India rose by 19 per cent in 2021 and deaths from the disease recorded an 11 per cent rise in 2021 from the previous year, according to the India TB report 2022. Still, there is a large gap between the estimated incidence and the number of TB cases reported. Early and accurate diagnosis is critical for effective treatment and disease control, said experts. The worrying rise in multi-drug resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extreme drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) that do not respond well to the common TB medicines may even derail the disease elimination target, they added.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta