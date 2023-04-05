 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How a night of poor sleep can affect your next day at work and 4 ways to fix it

Apr 05, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Sleep is particularly important for higher-level cognitive skills that we use to control and coordinate our thoughts and behaviour. A vital cognitive skill that particularly relies on good sleep is self control, or willpower.

Think back to a night when you slept poorly. How productive were you the next day at work? Did you struggle to get started? Did the day drag on and on? Did you procrastinate on Twitter or TikTok rather than doing your work? If your answer to these questions is yes, you're not alone. Even though we don't fully understand why we sleep, we know that sleep is crucial for our physical and mental functioning.

So how exactly does a night of poor sleep affect our performance the next day at work, and how can we counter any negative effects? Research in organisational behaviour has identified sleep as important for being effective at work.

The findings demonstrate that on days with good as compared to bad sleep (that is, a higher sleep quality or duration) employees perform better at their core work tasks, are more engaged at work, and are more likely to support colleagues.

Meanwhile, a lack of sleep makes employees more likely to procrastinate and engage in unethical behaviour such as claiming credit for someone else's work.