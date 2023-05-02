 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earphones or headphones? Both are bad, constant use can lead to hearing loss, warn studies

Rajeshwaari Kalla
May 02, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Causes of hearing loss: It is one of the top five causes of disability globally, and noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is gaining attention with its alarming rise among the youth.

Constant use of personal listening devices like headphones or earphones over a long period of time may gradually lead to high risk

If you're one of those music buffs whose closest companion is a pair of headphones or earphones, you might have to face the music one day, ironically so. Hearing loss is one of the top five causes of disability globally, and noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is gaining attention with its steady rise, especially with the millennials and Gen-Z.

Constant use of personal listening devices like headphones or earphones over a long period of time may gradually lead to high risk, making one susceptible to sensorineural hearing loss. A recent cross-sectional study pointed out that acoustic difficulties arise when there is continuous exposure to noise for more than five hours per day. Popular social media platforms and video games have significant contributions in this regard, closely followed by discotheques and concerts that believe ‘loud is better’.

Signs you should visit an otorhinolaryngologist for possible hearing loss

1. Tinnitus: You frequently experience ringing in your ears (usually both in the case of NIHL) or muffled hearing after using personal listening devices.