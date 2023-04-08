 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: US officials cut key data from study advocating against vaccination

Associated Press
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

Florida's surgeon general, who cautioned young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot.

Representative image

An analysis that was the basis of a highly criticized recommendation from Florida's surgeon general cautioning young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot, according to drafts of the analysis obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The nonbinding recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the advice provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ladapo, a Harvard-trained medical doctor who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 to head the Florida Department of Health, has drawn intense scrutiny over his shared resistance with the Republican governor to COVID-19 mandates for vaccines and masks and other health policies endorsed by the federal government.

The Department of Health on Saturday didn't respond to an email seeking comment.

The early drafts of the analysis obtained by the Times through a records request showed that catching COVID-19 could increase the chances of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the vaccine, but that information was missing from the final version put out by the Florida Department of Health last October.

