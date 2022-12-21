 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four cases of Covid variant driving China surge detected in India; govt directs random testing of foreign travellers: Sources

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

In view of the rising threat, the health ministry has called for the random testing of international passengers at Delhi airport, the persons privy to the development said.

A child wearing a protection mask and gloves at Delhi airport (Representative image: Reuters)

Omicron's BF.7, the COVID-19 variant which is said to be driving the fresh surge of infections in China, has been detected in India, the Union health ministry sources said on December 21. At least four cases linked to the new variant have been confirmed, they said.

A top official in the health ministry said that out of the four cases, one was detected in July, two were in September and the other one was recorded in November.

Three of those cases were reported in Gujarat, whereas, one was recorded in Odisha, the sources added.

BF.7, technically known as BA.5.2.1.7, is currently the fastest spreading COVID-19 variant, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

China, where BF.7 is the dominant variant, reported 3,101 new symptomatic cases on December 20. The country's tally of active infections has crossed 386,000, as per the numbers shared by the state media.