'He must be regretting it now': Abandoned by father, Bihar girl scores 99.4% in Class 10 exams

"He must be regretting it now. My son-in-law who abandoned his daughter," says a proud grandmother as she holds on to her granddaughter who scored 99.4 per cent in her Class 10 exams in Bihar.

Sreeja was deserted by her father after her mother died. She was then raised by her maternal grandmother in Patna.

"He never came to see her (Sreeja), never even tried to contact her. After my daughter's death, he remarried and build a separate family. But after knowing her Class 10 results, he must be regretting his decision," the grandmother said. "But I got lucky. I got to raise a bright child."

Sreeja's story came to light after BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared a video of her with and her grandmother. The clip is now viral.

Reacting to the video, Twitter user Umesh B. Bhujade (@BhujadeUmesh) wrote in Hindi, "May all children be blessed with such grandparents. The child's face dropped when her grandmother started talking about her father, but she still made him proud."

"Many congratulations to the child for achieving such a great milestone," user Dharmendra Pandey (@dharmen58087990) tweeted. "Patience and perseverance are the keys to success. I'm very proud of you."

Another Twitter user Er.Varun Singh Varanasi (@sin_varun)

commented, "Many many congratulations to you, child. May you prosper more and make your grandparents proud."

