Nagpur student, 15, got Rs 33 lakh job offer from US, then...

Young coders are going places. (Representational image)

At 15, Nagpur student Vedant Deokate bagged a job offer most of us can just dream of.

He was offered a salary package of Rs 33 lakh per annum by an advertising agency based in New Jersey after winning a website development contest, The Times of India reported.

Deokate had come across the competitive opportunity while browsing through social media. Having learnt coding and software development during the COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to take part in the competition.

The student developed a website that allows users to watch and upload videos and post blogs.

The US company was so impressed by his work that it offered him the job of managing other coders working with it. Deokate was chosen from a pool of 1,000 candidates from around the world.

"Vedant received the email from the US company and was confused," his father, Rakesh Deokate, told The Times of India. "He told his teachers and they were stunned when it turned out to be authentic. They helped my son write back to the company, and told them he was only 15 and studying in Class 10.”

But when the company came to know his age, it withdrew the offer, The Times of India reported.

However, it praised Deokate's professionalism and suggested that he apply for a job again after finishing his studies.

The student's parents have been strict with him about screen time but are now considering buying him a new laptop so he can fulfill his potential.

His mother, Ashwini, said she has always asked him to focus on academics. "But his teachers and principal called me just to say he is a gifted child,” she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.