Harry Potter author JK Rowling reveals she used to write during lunch hours and after 2 am

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has often shared the difficulties she had faced while trying to become a published author. As a single mother who was unemployed for some time, Rowling recently revealed that she would write after 2 am after doing the dishes and once her baby was asleep.

The 56-year-old was responding to a question by Twitter user Janet Emson who asked authors how they fit writing into their everyday schedule when they first started.

Rowling also revealed that to ensure that she writes everyday even when she secured a job, she would write during lunch hours and at the end of the day after marking assignments.

After graduation, JK Rowling had taken up a translating job at the research desk for Amnesty International. Although she found the work important, it did not suit her. "I read hastily scribbled letters smuggled out of totalitarian regimes by men and women who were risking imprisonment to inform the outside world of what was happening to them," she had said in an interview. Later, she took up teaching English in Portugal.

Meanwhile, her recent tweet found favour with fans who lauded her hard work and determination.

"And that’s how you wrote one of the best series of books to ever exist and made million of children be interested in books. Dreams do come true in ways you can’t even imagine by purely hard work and never giving up," tweeted Thiare who goes by @ravenclawfem. Ravenclaw was one of the school houses in the Harry Potter universe.

German politician Milena Schiller Ninô commented, "Don't forget she is also a mother and wife, a woman, a human with all the problems that come with being human. She is incredible and she created a wonderful world."

Rowling has been mired in controversy because of her "women's rights" comments which were perceived as transphobic by many in the community. She, however, has not backed away from a dialogue and continues to make herself heard, even through Twitter.

So when a Twitter user commented on this tweet: "Which bit of this is about trans people?" another clapped back by saying, "Not everything is about trans people. Sometimes it’s answering questions."