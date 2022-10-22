Google tries to troll Apple’s Tim Cook – with tweet sent from iPhone

When taking a dig at a rival company, using their products to do so kind of defeats the purpose. Google learned this the hard way after the company’s official Twitter handle for its flagship Pixel phone tried to troll Apple’s Tim Cook. Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to note that Google Pixel’s tweet mocking Tim Cook was actually sent using an Apple iPhone.

Cook tweeted a promotional video of Apple’s next product announcement, along with the hashtag “Take Note.” This hashtag has previously been used by NBA franchise Utah Jazz. Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith had also criticised Cook for using the hashtag in Apple announcements.

Google Pixel replied to Cook's tweet by alluding to the Utah Jazz controversy. “Hmmmm Okay, I See You. #Take Note. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favourite team- tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-off even better,” the official handle of Google Pixel tweeted.

However, Twitter users were amused to note that Pixel’s tweet was sent using an Apple iPhone. Although the tweet was deleted and replaced with one sent using Twitter Web App, people were quick to take screenshots.

This is not the first time that ‘Twitter for iPhone’ has tripped up brands and celebrities. The same thing happened when Apple arch rival, Samsung, launched a new phone in 2018. Samsung Nigeria’s Twitter handle shared the announcement with a tweet sent using an iPhone – which led to some brutal trolling.