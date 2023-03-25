 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Cleared Google but failed tenant interview’: Techie's Bengaluru renting story

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Ripu Daman Bhadoria, an engineering manager with the tech giant, is sharing his story in the hopes of educating other tenants in India's IT capital, where renting is becoming increasingly difficult.

Ripu Daman Bhadoria moved to Bengaluru from Seattle in 2022. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

It is harder to crack an interview with a Bengaluru landlord than it is to get through one at Google, according to one professional who moved to the city last year.

In a LinkedIn post, Bhadoria wrote that when he relocated to Bengaluru from the US in 2022, he was faced with stiff competition in renting.

With a sudden spurt in renting demands post-COVID, landlords were interviewing many prospective tenants. Bhadoria said he appeared for one but "failed miserably".

"I cleared the google interview but failed the tenant interview in Bangalore," he wrote. "That was a moment of awakening for me as I realized that there are harder interviews to clear than Google".